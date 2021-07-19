Enter to Win a Summer Getaway Package at Gaylord Palms Resort

Watch Great Day Live this week for a chance to win a Grand prize package to Gaylord Palms!

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Great Day Live wants to send you to Gaylord Palms!

ENTER HERE for your chance to win a certificate for One (1), one-room, two-night room accommodation at Gaylord Palms , 600 Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34746, for two people; $100 resort credit; self-parking for one vehicle; resort fees and taxes.

Grand Prize Certificate Expires on Labor Day, September 6, 2021 (based on availability).

Terms and Conditions

1. Certificate is valid select dates through Sept. 6, 2021, based on availability.

2. Reservations are recommended to be made 14 days in advance and are subject to availability.

3. Blackout dates apply.

4. Certificate is not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed, or expired. Expiration date cannot be modified or extended.

5. Room nights and amenities must be used concurrently.

6. Certificate is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No change or credit will be given on any unused portion of this certificate.

7. Meals, valet parking, alcohol, gratuities, and transportation are not included, unless specified.

8. Certificate is void and will not be honored if sold for cash or other consideration, auctioned on the internet or any other format, or redistributed by a third party.

9. Certificate may not be valid where prohibited or restricted by law. Recipient(s) must be 21 and older and have a valid credit card.

PLEASE NOTE: If the original certificate is not provided to-great the Front Desk at check-in the offer is not valid, and you will be charged the standard daily room rate plus resort fee. No extensions will be granted. (ARV of Grand Prize Package: $800)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Tune into “Great Day Live” weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on WTSP-TV.

Hosts Kendall Kirkham and Java Ingram bring you the latest in what everyone’s talking about, from trending stories, lifestyle and entertainment news, buzz-worthy, pop culture moments, and all things fun and exciting happening around Tampa Bay.

Whether it’s people making a difference, talented artists and musicians, delicious food, fun activities to do and make with the family, lovable animals, entertaining events and big names coming to town, we’ve got you covered. We hope to bring you a wealth of information to live your best life and start your morning right!