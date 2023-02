TAMPA, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win [1] “Family 4-Pack” of Four [4] admission tickets to the Florida State Fair, February 9-20, 2023, 11:00am to 9:00pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize: $150)