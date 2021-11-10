Enter to Win Tickets to See “Tootsie” at the Straz Center!

Watch Great Day Live this week for your chance to win Two (2) tickets to the Tue, Oct. 26, 2021, 7:30pm performance of “Tootsie” at the Straz Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Enter here for your chance to win Two (2) tickets to the Tue, Oct. 26, 2021, 7:30pm performance of “Tootsie” at the Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included.

Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive Two (2) tickets to the Tue, Oct. 26, 2021, 7:30pm performance of “Tootsie” at the Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included. All prize tickets will be left at the Will Call office of the Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602 (ARV of Each Prize Package: $71.50)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “TOOTSIE is it!”

Please note this production has adult language and themes.

Tune into “Great Day Live” weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on WTSP-TV.

Host Java Ingram brings you the latest in what everyone’s talking about, from trending stories, lifestyle, and entertainment news, buzz-worthy, pop culture moments, and all things fun and exciting happening around Tampa Bay.

Whether it’s people making a difference, talented artists and musicians, delicious food, fun activities to do and make with the family, lovable animals, entertaining events, and big names coming to town, we’ve got you covered. We hope to bring you a wealth of information to live your best life and start your morning right!

