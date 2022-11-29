Great Day Live wants to send you to Broadway at the Straz!

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enter here for your chance to win Two (2) tickets to each of the EIGHT (8) 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway Season at the Straz”. Tickets will be located in “Zone B” and are limited to the following performances only:
- “Six -The Musical” 7:30pm, Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- “Hadestown” 7:30pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical” 7:30pm, Tuesday January 31, 2023
- “Shear Madness” Date/Time TBD, 2023
- “Chicago” 7:30pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023
- Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” 7:30pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” 7:30pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- “Jagged Little Pill – The Musical”7:30pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
PLEASE NOTE: Prize package does not include tickets to “Hamilton” or “Wicked”.
All performances will take place at the Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602.
Parking is not included. All prize tickets will be left at the Will Call office of the Straz Center (After all paperwork has been submitted), 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602, (ARV of Grand Prize Package: $1,108.82)
Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
SWEEPSTAKES: “GDL STRAZ SEASON” Sweepstakes
Prizes and Odds GRAND PRIZE
4. Means of selection: Random drawing from all eligible entries
5. Eligibility restrictions: FL resident age 18+
6. Where to access full rules: www.10TampaBay.com/win
Winner Notification and Acceptance.
Winners will be notified on or about Monday, June 20, 2022, at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner(s) will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. DEADLINE to return eligibility/liability and publicity release via email to cmartinez@wtsp.com is 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Once eligibility/liability and eligibility release forms have been received, individual performance prize tickets will be made available to winner at the Will Call window at the Straz Center, 1010 MCINNES Place, Tampa, FL 33602, prior to each performance. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice. No cash value. In the event of cancelation, tickets cannot be replaced. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
Please note: WTSP contests are limited to one (1) winner per household every thirty (30) days