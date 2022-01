Enter for a chance to win.

TAMPA, Fla. — Enter for the chance to win the Great Day Live Monster Jam Sweepstakes.

Five grand prize winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to the 3 p.m. ET Feb. 6, 2022, Monster Jam event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Parking is not included. And tickets cannot be redeemed for cash.

Eligible people can submit entries between 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2022 and noon ET on Jan. 14, 2022.