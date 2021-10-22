'Player of the Day' Sweepstakes: Enter to win a Tampa Bay Lightning prize package!

One grand prize winner will get Bolts tickets and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Enter to win a Tampa Bay Lightning prize package from 10 Tampa Bay.

One grand prize winner will receive 4 tickets to watch the Bolts, 4 personalized jerseys, a gift card and an exclusive pre-game experience.

The sweepstakes will begin at 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 and end at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 12, 2021. Each of 10 Tampa Bay’s regularly scheduled weekday morning newscasts during the sweepstakes entry period will include an announcement, between 6 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET, naming one specific “Player of the Day.” The name of the Player of the Day also will be posted after 10 a.m. ET each day on this web page.

To enter, complete all of the required information below, enter the specific “Player of the Day” presented that day, complete the entry form and any other required fields, and then submit your entry. All daily entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET each weekday.

There will be a different “Player of the Day” featured in each weekday newscast identified above. Only one entry per person per each “Player of the Day” may be submitted during the Sweepstakes Entry Period.

The sweepstakes rules can be found at the bottom of this page or by clicking here.

Please note: 10 Tampa Bay (WTSP) contests are limited to one (1) winner per household every thirty (30) days.

Means of Entry: www.10TampaBay.com/win [online] No Purchase Necessary Entry Period: 6am Monday, November 1, 2021 through 5:00pm, Friday November 12, 2021. Prizes and Prize values:

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a prize package containing the following:

· Four (4) admission tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators hockey game at 7:00 pm (E.T.) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Amelie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602.

· Four (4) personalized Lightning jerseys.

· One (1) $300 (three hundred dollar) Amelie Arena food and beverage gift card

· An exclusive pre-game experience for four (4) people.

Except as specifically stated above, all expenses (including parking) are the responsibility of Winner. (ARV of Grand Prize: $2,500)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.