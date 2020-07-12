Win a $500 Gift Card From Gold & Diamond Source!

Watch Great Day Live this week for your chance to win a $500 Gold and Diamond Source gift card, just in time for the Holidays!

Enter here for your chance to win for your chance to win a $500 Gold and Diamond Source gift card, just in time for the Holidays!

Tune into “Great Day Live” weekdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on WTSP-TV.

Hosts Kendall Kirkham and Java Ingram bring you the latest in what everyone’s talking about, from trending stories, lifestyle and entertainment news, buzz-worthy, pop culture moments, and all things fun and exciting happening around Tampa Bay.