Win Cookies for Year from Weather Tite Windows!

Vote for your Favorite Cookie to Win One Dozen Cookies each Month for One Year.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enter here for your chance to win cookies for a year to your front door, courtesy of Weather Tite Windows.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Twelve (12) Months of cookie delivery to One (1) address within the state of Florida. No P.O. Box Delivery Available. Grand prize may include items baked in facilities using known allergens, follow all allergy warnings on prize packaging. (ARV of Grand Prize: $360.00}

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Cookie Recipes:

C-1: Chocolate Chip: Everyone’s favorite. No Buttery, Chocolaty & amazing. No other description necessary.

Ingredients:

2 c. Butter, softened

2 c. packed brown sugar

1 x. white sugar

2 ½ tsp vanilla

4 eggs

4 ½ c. all purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp salt

3 bags Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 & line cookie sheets w/ wax paper

In medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda & salt. Set aside.

Cream together in mixer: butter, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition

Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients

Mix in chocolate chips

Bake 12-15 m. until golden.

Cool cookies for 1-2 min before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

C-2: Peanut Butter Cookie – Pea-nutty, buttery, amazing & Weather Tite Mike approved. What else can we say?

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 & line cookie sheets w/ wax paper

In a mixer: Cream butter, peanut butter, and sugars together in a bowl;

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition

In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt;

Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients

Put dough in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Roll dough into 1 inch balls and put on baking sheets. Flatten each ball with a fork, making a crisscross pattern.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until cookies begin to brown.

C-3: Oatmeal Raisin Cookie – Made with 2 kinds of raisins, these are juicy, and so much like oatmeal your grandmother used to make that we almost think you can eat them for breakfast.

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp honey

1 cup light raisins

1 cup dark raisins

1 cup water

1 ¾ cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

3 cups oats

Instructions:

Place Light & dark raisins w/ 1 cup water in a small saucepan over low heat. Simmer for 20m. Drain raisins & set aside to cool.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt & cinnamon

In a separate bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar & granulated sugar.

Add eggs, vanilla & honey. Beat well.

Slowly beat in combined flour mixture.

Stir in Oats & Raisins

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheet