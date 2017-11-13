The 2017 - 18 season at Ruth Eckerd Hall is upon us, and we want to send you to a show! All this season, we're giving away tickets to shows there, and we're starting with Celtic Thunder!
Simply register here to win tickets, and check back all season long for your chance to win others!
Register here to win a pair of tickets to a performance by Joe Bonamassa at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Below are the shows this season for which we're giving away tickets!
Celtic Thunder, November 17, 2017
Rodrigo Y Gabriela, November 24, 2017
Brian Setzer Orchestra, November 28, 2017
Dave Koz Christmas, November 29, 2017
Bowzer's Holiday R&R Party, December 8, 2017
A Christmas Carol, December 20, 2017
Rudolph, December 22, 2017
Sister's Christmas Catechism, December 23, 2017
Salute to Vienna, December 31, 2017
Paul Anka, January 26, 2018
Diana Krall, January 30, 2018
RAIN, February 10, 2018
The Beach Boys, February 13, 2018
Daniel O'Donnell, February 16, 2018
Swan Lake, February 24, 2018
Frankie Vallie, March 2 and 3, 2018
Dance to the Movies, March 13, 2018
ABBA, March 20, 2018
Three Dog Night, March 24, 2018
Jersey Boys, March 30 and 31, 2018
A Chorus Line, April 21, 2017
Kinky Boots, April 23, 2018
Joe Bonamassa, May 11 and 12, 2018