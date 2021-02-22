Contractor dies after incident at TECO's Big Bend Power Station

It is unclear at this time how the person died, but TECO says it is "conducting a thorough review of this incident."

TAMPA, Fla — A contractor is dead after an incident at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station, according the Tampa electric company.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a contractor at the Big Bend Power Station. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers," TECO said in a statement.

It is unclear at this time how the person died, but TECO says it is "conducting a thorough review of this incident."

"The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority at Tampa Electric," TECO added.

The Hillsborough Fire Department says they responded to a medical call at the plant, but could not provide further details.

In 2017, five TECO workers died following an accidental explosion at the TECO Apollo Beach power plant.

According to Tampa Electric, the 2017 accident happened when one employee and five contractors were working to remove a blockage and somehow, hot molten slag came out of the tank.

