Contractor dies after falling from scaffolding at TECO's Big Bend Power Station

TECO says it is "conducting a thorough review of this incident."

TAMPA, Fla — A contractor is dead after falling from scaffolding at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station, according to the Tampa electric company.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the employee was performing work on scaffolding at the site around 8:15 a.m. Monday when it "appears he fell from a height."

TECO is working to determine the height that he fell but said the man's work was unrelated to the power plant's operation.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a contractor at the Big Bend Power Station. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers," TECO wrote in a statement.

The unnamed man has worked as a contractor or subcontractor for the energy company for more than a decade and was well-known to TECO employees, according to a press release.

"The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority at Tampa Electric," TECO added.

In 2017, five TECO workers died following an accidental explosion at the TECO Apollo Beach power plant.

According to Tampa Electric, the 2017 accident happened when one employee and five contractors were working to remove a blockage and somehow, hot molten slag came out of the tank.

