BROOKSVILLE, Fla — If you see or smell smoke in the Brooksville, don't be alarmed.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is conducting a 93 acre controlled burn Monday.

The burn area is 0.25 miles southeast of the intersection of Snow Memorial Highway (County Road 581) and Lake Lindsey Road (County Road 476) in the Chinsegut Conservation Center.

RELATED: See smoke? It’s probably just firefighters keeping you safe

RELATED: Another controlled burn could send more smoke over Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter