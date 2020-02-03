BROOKSVILLE, Fla — If you see or smell smoke in the Brooksville, don't be alarmed.
The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is conducting a 93 acre controlled burn Monday.
The burn area is 0.25 miles southeast of the intersection of Snow Memorial Highway (County Road 581) and Lake Lindsey Road (County Road 476) in the Chinsegut Conservation Center.
