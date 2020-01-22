LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — The day after gusty winds blew smoke from a prescribed burn into Tampa Bay, another controlled burn is set for Wednesday.

The Florida Forest Service said its doing another prescribed burn for about 4,000 acres near the same site in Levy County. If Tampa Bay sees any smoke or hazy skies because of this burn, it won't be until later in the afternoon.

On Tuesday evening, breezy north winds blew smoke from Levy County toward the Tampa Bay area. It's believed the burn came from the Goethe State Forest.

Though the burn was controlled, there was a red flag warning in effect for Hillsborough and Polk counties Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service warned about fires burning out of control due to low humidity and gusty winds.

RELATED: Smoke from 3,800-acre controlled burn blows into Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter