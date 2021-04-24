The child says his name is Spencer. However, no one in the subdivision recognizes him.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police are asking for help finding the parents of a 3-year-old found in a local subdivision on Saturday afternoon.

According to a post from the department, the child was found in the Callaway Crossing subdivision near Ga. 20 North at Sigman Road. Police said he was found wandering and no residents in the area recognized him.

The child said his name is Spencer, that he is three and has a mom, a dad, and a cat. He added that his mother has pink and black fingernails and drives a black car.