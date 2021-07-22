Reports: South Florida apartment building evacuated after failing 40-year inspection

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — People who lived in an apartment building located in the city of Coral Springs were ordered to evacuate after it failed its 40-year recertification, according to multiple reports.
The recertification for the Villa Bianca Condominium was originally due in 2016, according to WFOR. People were told they had to evacuate by Aug. 5.
NBC Miami reports that photos shown to a code enforcement board revealed the roof was deteriorating. Currently, 15 of the 16 units in the building are occupied.
Coral Springs city leaders say they're working with a charity to provide housing for those being displaced, reports say.
