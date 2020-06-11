x
Texas elementary teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Monday, November 2 Corpus Christi Police arrested 45-year-old Corpus Christi elementary teacher Angela Barbosa.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District was arrested on Monday in connection to a child pornography case, according to the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office. 

Officials have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Angela Barbosa, a teacher a Galvan Elementary School.  

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Barbosa was charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography and distribute harmful material to a minor.

School officials tell 3News she is currently on administrative leave. Barbosa was booked in the Nueces County jail on Monday and is currently out on bond. 

This is a developing story we will provide more information as it becomes available.

