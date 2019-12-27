CLEARWATER, Fla. — A waitress in Clearwater got a big tip from a generous couple who was trying to spread more than a little holiday cheer.

Lynette Baio says when she went into work for her shift as a waitress at “Speggtacular” on Christmas Eve, she wasn’t in a place financially to be able to buy Christmas gifts or even really celebrate the holiday.

"I told them I couldn’t get anyone presents, I could only give them my opinion," Baio joked.

Between recent car problems and her husband’s unexpected death two years ago, she was at her breaking point financially and emotionally.

"So with my husband passing and the incomes not the same but the bills are, I’d been struggling for a while," she told 10News.

Baio prides herself on taking good care of her customers and says she chats with them all. She’d been keeping one couple up to date on what was going on, and when they came in for breakfast Christmas Eve, they asked her a question that brought her to tears.

"I’m clearing off the table and he looked up and me and it was under the plate and he said, we want to restore your finances, we wanna make sure your savings account is full again, can we do that for you?" she explained.

She says when she looked more closely, she saw the check was written for two thousand dollars.

The same amount she’d spent on those car repairs.

"My faith in humanity is restored and I could afford to buy my family presents," she said.

She tells 10News she plans on paying it forward by donating to a local charity.

