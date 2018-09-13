New audio recording and court documents released Wednesday shed a new light into why a judge decided to take 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau out of foster care and send him back with his biological mother.

Jordan’s mom, Charisse Stinson is accused of murder in the toddler’s death.

The 2-year-old spent most of his young life with foster parents who wanted to adopt him. Despite the foster parent’s efforts to raise Jordan, a judge granted custody of Jordan to his birth mom, just three months before the toddler died.

In two separate documents Wednesday more information was learned about the toddler’s parents, and welfare workers concerns as lawyers fought to reunify the family.

It was the first-time hearing from everyone involved in this case, including the judge, Jordan’s mom, dad and even little Jordan himself in the audio recordings.

Many of viewers have questioned why General Magistrate Jennifer Paullin would grant custody to Jordan's mother when there were plenty of red flags including a history of domestic violence inside his birth parent's home.

The magistrate said she wasn't given all those details. During a reunification hearing, she can be heard asking why Stinson and her son couldn't be reunited.

“Why can’t we reunify with the mom now,” Paullin asked. Appearing on behalf of Jordan’s mother, attorney Ann Martino said, “That’s my motion. Mom has completed her case plan. There is nothing left for her to do. She has her stable income and housing, she has her residence. She’s done her counseling. She’s done her psychosocial. There is nothing left for mom to do.”

The judge asked if DCF had any safety concerns for reunification. Guardian Ad Litem said there were some concerns with Stinson’s background check and confirmation that Stinson completed mandated counseling.

Magistrate Paullin is heard saying if no one could give her a more specific reason she would rule in favor of granting Stinson custody. “So without specifics, there are no safety concerns. Unless the department or Guardian Ad Litem is going to argue that there is a specific safety concern that would harm this child by reunifying, I agree with the mother’s attorney. Mom is substantially compliant.”

On June 11 the magistrate also gave Jordan’s dad custody despite the Guardian Ad Litem, Elyse McGuire’s slight objection.

The magistrate asks, "Is there any reason why we can’t reunify with dad today”

“No, I just want to make sure that their counselor is addressing domestic violence because, since the time that the child was removed, there were three incidents where law enforcement had to come out to the home for domestic incidents, so the counselor needs to address it with both the parents,” McGuire said.

In the end, the magistrate granted a motion to reunify Jordan with both his parents.

“Folks, you all did a really good job. Keep up the good work. Work really hard at whatever issue you're having.”

