ORLANDO, Fla. -- There are at least 30 lawsuits accusing Disney theme parks of not adequately accommodating visitors with autism; and last week, a federal appeals court gave the green light for those visitors to proceed with their cases against Disney parks in Florida and California.

The lawsuits claim Disney's program to accommodate guests with autism does not do enough to help guests with autism avoid long waits for rides or keep a scheduled routine in the parks.

Since 2013, Disney's current program for people with autism has provided benefits like scheduled ride times to prevent guests from standing in long lines for more popular rides, while also allowing them to immediately hop on rides that have short wait times. The program was created to replace an earlier program that was being abused by guests, including those who did not need special accommodations.

The Lakeland Ledger reported a lower-court judge had previously granted summary judgment for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, which meant ruling without holding a full-blown trial. The judge ruled Disney policy changes were not necessary because the program already accommodates guests with disabilities.

But on Friday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back and said some issues still needed to be resolved in a trial. That court said the plaintiffs could proceed with the lawsuits alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the 65-page ruling, the appeals court said parents testified about children with autism having "meltdowns" when they had to wait for rides or when their pre-set routines were disrupted.

The appeals court last week said the plaintiffs are seeking maximum wait times of 10-15 minutes for all the parks' rides.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said the company is committed to providing an inclusive environment for all guests.

