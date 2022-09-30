x
Serious moped crash shuts down eastbound Courtney Campbell Causeway

The moped driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A serious crash involving a moped has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Few details have been provided, but police said at least one other car was involved in the crash with the moped. 

The moped's driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

As a result, all eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are shut down as police investigate. 

The Gandy and Howard Frankland bridges remain open. 

