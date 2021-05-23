Portion of Courtney Campbell Causeway shut down due to crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are shut down after a car crashed and flipped over.
Clearwater public safety says police and firefighters responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. At least one car was involved in the crash and flipped over.
One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with "possible life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.
If you're driving in the area, public safety advises you to find other routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
