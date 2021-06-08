Rise in COVID-19 cases result in increased EMS calls and stressed ambulance services

Sarasota County Fire Department's smaller rapid response teams are trying to work around the challenges.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Hospitals and school districts are not the only institutions that have begun to feel the pressure from the recent rise in cases of the delta variant.

Several Emergency Management Systems across our area are also being impacted. Some counties have reported more call volumes into their systems and ambulances are waiting longer at some hospitals because of full emergency rooms.

Leaders at the Sarasota County Fire Department said both COVID-19 related calls and normal calls have gone up.

"This is an older community so we have stroke, cardiac arrests and heart attacks and all of those things that we continue to run every day," said Carson Sanders, Assistant Chief, Sarasota Fire Department.

While the county does not classify calls as COVID-19, the number of calls that involve flu-like and COVID-19 related symptoms has steadily inclined from 6 to 16 percent.

Now, Sanders says EMS calls linked to respiratory illnesses, especially COVID-19 have increased to 45 to 50 calls a day.

A smaller rapid response team that began operating in 2018 in Sarasota County is trying to work around this challenge.

The team made up of two responders has been handling many of the lower level calls that don't need ambulance service in order to avoid straining hospitals. The county has four such units in operation which are dispatched to provide assistance

"Whether that is a mental health referral or having them check with their doctors, any of that kind of thing that we can help them with at home and not necessarily have them transported," Sanders said.

Fire department heads said while they are tackling the challenges, the jump has put a strain on workers.

"When you run six, seven, eight calls a day and you turn that into 11, 12,13, or 14 calls a day in a 24 hour period, when you include transport, report writing, all that is definitely a longer work shift," Sanders said.