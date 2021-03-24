Mayor Rick Kriseman to speak at COVID Ribbon Memorial

The COVID Ribbon Memorial's mission is to create a visual and physical representation of all the lives COVID-19 has taken.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly 32,000 colorful ribbons represent the people in Florida who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Those ribbons are on display at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg and will be part of the We Remember Them Memorial. The ribbons spread out about 900 feet down a fence outside.

The COVID Ribbon Memorial of Florida's mission is to create a visual and physical representation of all the lives COVID-19 has taken. It is also a way to help heal communities heal together.

The community is invited to bring photos of their loved ones and hang them on the memorial. They can also write their loved one's name on one of the ribbons.

The memorial is set to take place at noon on Wednesday and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is scheduled to speak then.

On Tuesday, the state reported another 41 Floridians had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 32,820 residents and 629 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began – a total of 33,449 deaths in the state related to the virus.