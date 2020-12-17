Tampa Bay leaders to hold virtual COVID-19 news conference ahead of holidays

The safest bet is to plan something that involves everyone staying home, like a virtual gift unwrapping or dedicated time on the phone.

TAMPA, Fla — Leaders from across the Tampa Bay area are meeting virtually to talk about COVID-19 safety enforcements ahead of the holidays.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec, 17, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners Chair Pat Kemp, Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners Chair Pat Gerard, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will meet and talk about how they plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Dec. 15, Kriseman even tweeted:

"If you're having or hosting a large holiday gathering or dinner with friends, cramming into some corner of a restaurant or a back room, you're doing it wrong and are in violation of local orders. You're making us less safe. Less healthy. We can't win the #RaceToSafe this way."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying home for the holidays is the best way to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The safest bet is to plan something that involves everyone staying home, like a virtual gift unwrapping or dedicated time on the phone. With clear communication and understanding among everyone in the group, as well as making risk-mitigation a top priority, there are ways to make visits with loved ones safer.

The CDC also offers guidance on coping with COVID-amplified holiday stress.

