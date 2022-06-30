Woman killed after 14-year-old crashes car into house as a result of police chase that topped 130 mph

It happened in Coweta County, Georgia.

SENOIA, Ga. — A police chase ended tragically Thursday when the suspect car, driven by a 14-year-old boy, slammed into a house killing a woman inside.

Around 2 a.m., a Coweta County deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 54 and Johnson Road when a car failed to dim its headlights, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy turned around and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle continued driving -- reaching speeds over 130 miles per hour, they said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle but eventually located it crashed into a home along the 900 block of Johnson Road in Coweta County.

Coweta County Fire and EMS responded and rendered aid to the occupants of the house. A man and woman were transported to the hospital. However, a second woman in the home, identified by family as 56-year-old Annette Carmichael Rush, died as a result of her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The 14-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for medical clearance then transported to a youth detention center.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the traffic offenses on the juvenile. Georgia State Patrol will be handling the charge of Homicide by Vehicle.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more. We have a photographer and reporter on the scene gathering new details. Check back often for new information.