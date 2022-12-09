Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue

The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening.

Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.

The biker is reported to be in critical condition at the hospital. Police did not say if there were additional injuries from the other car involved.

While the investigation is on going, police said North Habana Avenue south of West Hillsborough Avenue will remain closed.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.