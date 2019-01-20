TAMPA, Fla. — If you were driving on the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expressway on Saturday afternoon and it seemed a little extra dusty, there's a reason: a tanker full of flour spilled on the road after a crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, about 12:15 p.m., a semi driven by a 37-year-old Tampa man was northbound on the expressway headed to eastbound Interstate 4 when for an unknown reason the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver overcorrected, causing the truck and trailer to overturn and slide. The top of the tank hit the concrete barrier wall, sending its load of flour onto the road.

The driver, who was cited for careless driving, received minor injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Traffic was backed up as the flour was cleaned up.

