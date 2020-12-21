Teen airlifted to hospital after being run over by car on US-19

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A teenage boy was run over by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Harbor.
Firefighters say he was in the median, possibly trying to cross US-19 when he stepped into the northbound lanes and was hit. A second car then crashed into the first one, which ran him over.
He was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.
Drivers should avoid US-19 northbound near Alderman Road.
