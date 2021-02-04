Pickup truck left upside-down after serious crash on US-19 in Palm Harbor

At least one person suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to FHP.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The northbound lanes of US-19 were closed Friday near Alderman Road in Palm Harbor.

Florida Highway Patrol said it appears four cars were involved in a crash that left at least one person with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a pickup truck upside-down and debris strewn over the roadway. At least three cars can be seen in the images.

The crash happened late Friday morning, and bystanders helped the drivers involved.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the wreck.