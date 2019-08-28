Rescue divers have located a white SUV that went off the Howard Frankland Bridge and into Tampa Bay during a crash Wednesday morning.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said the SUV was driving south on I-275 in a "reckless manner" near the 34 milepost and changed lanes into the path of a pickup truck that was heading the same way. Investigators say the rear of the SUV collided with the front end of the pickup truck, sending the SUV flipping over multiple times before plunging into the water.

It's unclear if the SUV driver made it out of the water. Authorities have not commented on the condition of the other driver.

The Coast Guard sent a boat from its station in St. Pete. That vessel is assisting local law enforcement marine units in the rescue and recovery efforts.

All lanes are closed, and traffic is being redirected onto the inside shoulder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

