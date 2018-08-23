TAMPA, Fla. -- The Constitution Revision Commission is under scrutiny for bundling amendments together that will go before voters in November.

Amendments dealing with topics like felon voting rights, greyhound racing, vaping indoors, and charter schools will be on your ballot this fall, but it's not as simple as voting yes or no on those issues.

There have been legal challenges against the way some of the amendments are written because critics say they're too confusing. There are also concerns about some topics being bundled together. For example, Amendment No. 9 combines both offshore drilling and vaping in indoor workplaces. You'll have to vote yes for both -- or no to both.

Another example is Amendment No. 6, which deals with retirement ages for judges and rights for crime victims.

These amendments, and four others put on the ballot by the Constitution Revision Commission are being challenged in the Supreme Court because they bundle issues together.

Read here: Bundled ballot proposals spur scrutiny for Constitution Revision Commission

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Bill Schifino is an attorney in Tampa and member of the 2018 Constitution Revision Commission. He says the Commission bundled many issues because it makes for a more efficient ballot. Instead of having more than 20 amendments to vote on, it keeps the ballot shorter. He also noted that bundling is legal for the CRC and has been done by past Constitution Revision Commissions.

"They're going to have to do what many of us do in everyday life and that's make a decision. How strongly do I feel about one versus how strongly do I feel about the other? That has been happening since as long as voters have been going to the ballot," said Schifino.

The CRC is only the third of its kind. The first CRC put amendments on the ballot in 1978, but none of them passed. The second commission put nine amendments on the ballot in 1998, and eight of them passed. The majority of the proposals were bundled in 1998, so this is not the first time the CRC has used this technique.

In response, a group called 'Save My Constitution' is campaigning against the Constitution Revision Commission and plans on encouraging voters to vote no to every proposal put on the ballot by the CRC.

Jeff Kottkamp, former Lt. Governor of FL called the proposals confusing and unrelated and believes that our state's most high doctrine should not be open to misleading bundling when voters go to the ballot.

RELATED: Who's behind Florida's Constitution Revision Commission?

Florida is the only state that has this unique path to legislation. The Constitution Revision Commission only comes around every 20 years and is made up of 37 members, appointed by politicians.

They spend about a year hearing from Floridians at hearings around the state and decide what should be put on the ballot for voters come November.

Each amendment requires 60 percent approval from voters in order to pass.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP