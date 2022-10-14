Crews warn of lithium-ion batteries causing fires after Hurricane Ian flooding

Fire officials say vehicles and other items powered by lithium-ion batteries have been known to catch on fire after being exposed to saltwater flooding.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Amy Bollen with the South Trail Fire and Rescue District in Fort Myers says in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, crews are now having to battle another lasting effect of the storm.

“Electric vehicles have a type of battery called a lithium-ion battery. So we are seeing fires that are occurring in these types of vehicles, but not just the electric vehicles but also objects that have this type of battery,” she explained. “Saltwater definitely seems to be a key where it is causing that short circuit to happen.”

Whether it be a power tool in your garage with that battery that’s been exposed to saltwater flooding or an electric car sitting on the back of a tow truck that’s been washed out by the storm — the risk is there, and Bollen says it can last for a while.

“That malfunction can occur immediately once the saltwater goes away, or up to 30 to 40 days later,” she said.

If saltwater comes into contact with something you own that runs on lithium-ion batteries, fire officials advise that you remove it from inside your garage or home, and place it at least 50 feet away from any structures, vehicles, or combustibles before.

“Electric vehicle fires can burn for over 24 hours,” Bollen said. “The average fire truck only carries 500-700 gallons of water to it. We’re talking hours of water it can take to put out an electric vehicle fire.”

And again, fire officials say this can happen with any object that has a lithium-ion battery that has been impacted by saltwater flooding.