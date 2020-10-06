HCSO looking for people caught on camera throwing rocks, bricks at law enforcement cars

TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay needs your help looking for people who threw rocks and bricks at Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office police cars.
The people were caught on surveillance cameras on the afternoon of May 30 while civil unrest was happening. It happened at 30th Street N. & Busch Boulevard E. in Tampa.
A surveillance camera captured an unknown black woman throwing rocks and bricks through the cars' windows. Several sheriff's office cars were damaged.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or you can report online anonymously at www.crimestopperstb.com. You also have the option to send in a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
