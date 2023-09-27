Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay marks 35th anniversary

In its 35 years, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay says it has received more than 88,000 tips, leading to nearly 10,000 criminal charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay has now been working to solve crimes across the local area for 35 years.

The program marked its anniversary on Wednesday, September 27.

It's a program that has touched many across the Tampa Bay area and kept hope alive for families looking for answers, including Johnny Johnson.

"It's still painful," said Johnson, who lost his son in 2017. "For me personally, no, there's never closure. There's still that emptiness, right?"

His son, 17-year-old Jayquon Johnson, was shot and killed in 2017.

While another teen was arrested in connection to his death, he was never charged with murder.

"I really want people to see the rawness and the hurt and pain that a family goes through when you don't speak up, when you just don't say something," said Johnson.

Now, as the vice president of Rise Up for Peace, a nonprofit fighting gun violence in the Tampa Bay region, Johnson partners with Crime Stoppers, urging the importance of speaking up.

"If they give information up to help these families, they can become an instant hero. Imagine if it was your family and someone had that information, not that it brings your loved one back, but it gives you closure," said Johnson.

In its 35 years, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay says it has received more than 88,000 tips, leading to nearly 10,000 criminal charges.

Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Kelly McLaren explained, "We are a conduit of information from the community to law enforcement. We offer something that law enforcement cannot offer, and that's anonymity."

McLaren said despite offering thousands in rewards, it's that anonymity that makes Crime Stoppers a success.

"Historically, we run in the low 30th percentile of people who are eligible for a cash reward that actually claims the money. The majority of the people, two-thirds of the people, are not after a monetary gain. They want the anonymity," said McLaren.

Those tips may not bring closure to the family of Johnny Johnson, but they do provide vital clues.