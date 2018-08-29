Florida's Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis on Wednesday told Fox News that voters should not "monkey this up" by electing his opponent: Democrat Andrew Gillum, who would be the state's first black governor if elected.

"Let's build off the success we've had on Governor Scott," DeSantis said. "The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state."

Democrats are now criticizing DeSantis' remarks as being racist.

Day 1 of DeSantis vs Gillum and DeSantis on Fox News uses the phrase “monkey this up” describing the race. pic.twitter.com/khKg6OA64J — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) August 29, 2018

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," Florida Democratic Party Chairperson Terrie Rizzo said.

Sean Shaw, the Democratic nominee for Florida Attorney General, echoed Rizzo's remarks -- calling racism a cancer that must be weeded out.

A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign dismissed the accusations of racism.

“Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses," Communications Director Stephen Lawson told 10News in a statement. "To characterize it as anything else is absurd. Florida’s economy has been on the move for the last eight years and the last thing we need is a far-left democrat trying to stop our success.”

Fox News has since addressed the incident. The cable network said it did not condone the language.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted his support for DeSantis and described Gillum as a "failed socialist mayor" who had allowed crime to flourish.

Gillum responded to the president on Twitter, saying "what our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership."

DeSantis and Gillum will face off in the Nov. 6 general election to replace Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate.

