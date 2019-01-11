TAMPA, Fla. — The most scenic route from Downtown Tampa to Downtown St. Petersburg is back again! The Cross Bay Ferry is returning for its third season, starting on Nov. 1.

The season will run through April 30, 2020. Docking stations are at the Vinoy Yacht Basin in St. Pete and the Convention Center in Tampa.

New for the 2019-2020 season is an expanded schedule on weekends and on Tampa Bay Lightning home game days.

The ferry will run Wednesday through Sunday, but for Lightning games, it will run on Mondays and Tuesdays for fans. The ferry will stay in Tampa until 30 minutes after the end of each Lightning game.

Weekend service has expanded to include four round trips on Saturdays and three on Sundays. Sunday service also starts earlier than the previous season at 11 a.m.

You'll also be able to catch the ferry on New Year's Day. It won't operate on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or January 25th for Gasparilla.

Pricing will remain the same as last season at $8 per adult, $5 for seniors and military, $3 for kids 5-18 and free for children under 4.

You can find the ferry schedule here.

