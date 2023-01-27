Celebrating Gasparilla 2023? Cross Bay Ferry to not provide service

Service will start back up on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone planning on traveling to downtown Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, keep in mind that the Cross Bay Ferry isn't a transportation option this year.

In a message on the Cross Bay Ferry website, officials explain the boat will not be able to provide its regular Saturday or Sunday service. This decision was made with U.S. Coast Guard guidelines in mind along with restricted areas, logistical conflicts, security zones and "overall safety concerns related to the marine parade..."

Service will start back up on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For more information, people can call customer service at 727-273-6877.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," officials wrote online.

And for anyone who is deciding to drive to Gasparilla this year, parking may come as a stress factor.

