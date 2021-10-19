Cross-Bay Ferry to kick off new season

The ferry's fifth season will run from Oct. 21, 2021, to May 22, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Cross-Bay Ferry is getting ready to kick off its fifth season of service in Tampa Bay.

Local leaders, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, will board the ferry at the Tampa Convention Center for an inaugural VIP ride on Tuesday before service opens for the public on Thursday.

Upon arriving at the ferry's St. Pete terminal at North Straub Park, public officials will discuss the economic impact of the Cross-Bay Ferry, its importance to regional transportation and what changes we can expect as sponsorship shifts from St. Petersburg to Hillsborough County.

This season, the ferry will run from Oct. 21, 2021, to May 22, 2022, with an expanded daily schedule and later evening runs.

In June, Hillsborough County leaders voted to expand service for the Cross-Bay Ferry, so it will ultimately operate year-round.

The agreement includes subsequent additions each year so that, beginning Oct. 1, 2024, the ferry will bring travelers between St. Pete and Tampa throughout the year.

The expanded schedule will also allow opportunities for fans to travel on the ferry to different sporting events, like Tampa Bay Lightning games or regular season Rays baseball games.

The water transit service is popular among those living in the Tampa Bay area and visitors alike who prefer to take the "scenic route." The 55-minute ferry ride, along with other public transportation, will provide more options for commuters, giving them an alternative to sitting in traffic.