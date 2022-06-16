Cross Bay Ferry will continue sailing, Pinellas County to pay lower subsidy

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties used to split ferry operating costs evenly with St. Petersburg and Tampa. Pinellas’ share would now shrink to just 5%.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Cross Bay Ferry is set to continue sailing for another year with an anticipated discounted Pinellas County share of financial contributions for the service.

At Thursday’s St. Petersburg City Council meeting, Evan Mory, director of transportation, gave a presentation on updates regarding the ferry's financial plans. Discussions between representatives with Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Tampa, and St. Petersburg have been underway to negotiate potential changes to the funding arrangement for the next three years.

Under a 2021 contract, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties split ferry operating costs evenly with the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa. But last month, Pinellas opted out of the contract’s remaining three years.

According to ridership data based on passenger zip codes from HMS Ferries, ridership from Pinellas county only makes up about 5% of total users. As a result, under a new proposed financial agreement, Pinellas’ share of the cost would shrink to 5%.

The other three local governments would continue to contribute equally—25% each—to the required government subsidy of the Cross Bay Ferry. A $518,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, allocated over three years, will make up the difference by providing the other 20%.

The proposed funding agreement for 2022-2025 has not yet been voted on by any of the local governments’ councils, commissions or boards.

“It's unfortunate that Pinellas County made the decision that they made a couple months ago,” said Brandi Gabbard, St. Petersburg City Council vice chair, at the meeting. “But I don't believe in continuing to drag someone into something that they obviously just don't believe in. I've heard statements made that this is just entertainment. I do not agree with that sort of statement. For me, just because it's enjoyable doesn't mean that it is not part of an interconnected transit system.”

Hillsborough County, which now serves as the lead agency to manage operations with HMS Ferries, has until July 1 to notify HMS as to whether it will continue the service. The 2022-2023 season would officially begin Oct. 1.

The Cross Bay Ferry was created with the goal of providing a unique option for day-time commuters that keeps cars off the roadway. It’s become a popular option for locals—exceeding a total ridership of 62,000 passengers in its 2021-2022 season.