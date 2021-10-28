Cross-Bay Ferry breaks record on opening weekend

The Cross-Bay Ferry kicked off its fifth season of service in Tampa Bay on Oct. 21.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Cross-Bay Ferry set a new record for the largest number of people to ride the ferry during an opening weekend.

St. Petersburg's Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted 2,182 passengers rode on the Cross-Bay Ferry over the weekend.

The @CrossBayFerryTB broke a record this past weekend as it recorded the most riders for an opening weekend ever: 2,182 passengers. ☀️ — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) October 28, 2021

This season will run until May 22, 2022. That's one month longer than it's run in previous years. It's all part of a plan that Hillsborough County leaders voted on in June to gradually expand service for the Cross-Bay Ferry, so it will ultimately operate year-round.

This season will also feature an expanded daily schedule, later evening runs and updated rates for ferry riders. All the details can be found on the Cross-Bay Ferry website.

Future plans for the ferry include subsequent additions each year so that, beginning Oct. 1, 2024, the ferry will bring travelers between St. Pete and Tampa throughout the year.

The expanded schedule will also allow opportunities for fans to travel on the ferry to different sporting events, like Tampa Bay Lightning games or regular season Rays baseball games.