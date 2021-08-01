x
The Cross-Bay Ferry is temporarily relocating

The Tampa docking location is moving in preparation for Super Bowl LV.
TAMPA, Fla — If you're planning on taking the scenic route from Tampa to St. Petersburg, make sure you head to the Cross-Bay Ferry's new docking location.

From Jan. 11 to Feb. 17, the ferry's Tampa docking location will be moving from its original spot at the Tampa Convention Center to Sparkman's Wharf.

This temporary move comes in preparation for Super Bowl LV and the events leading up to the big game.

Parking for the new departure location is available in the Garrison Lot and the Channelside Parking Garage. It's recommended that you allow an additional 15-30 minutes to park and make your way to the ferry before departure.

