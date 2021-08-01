The Tampa docking location is moving in preparation for Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're planning on taking the scenic route from Tampa to St. Petersburg, make sure you head to the Cross-Bay Ferry's new docking location.

From Jan. 11 to Feb. 17, the ferry's Tampa docking location will be moving from its original spot at the Tampa Convention Center to Sparkman's Wharf.

This temporary move comes in preparation for Super Bowl LV and the events leading up to the big game.

Parking for the new departure location is available in the Garrison Lot and the Channelside Parking Garage. It's recommended that you allow an additional 15-30 minutes to park and make your way to the ferry before departure.

The new temporary location is:

615 Channelside Dr.

Tampa, Florida

33602

(At the end of Garrison Street Cul-de-sac)



Thank you everyone for taking your time to read this in preparation for the upcoming events 😁⛴



Feel free to message us with any questions you may have 📨 pic.twitter.com/b2A1msOhtk — Cross-Bay Ferry (@CrossBayFerryTB) January 7, 2021

