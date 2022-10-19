Ready to cruise? Cross Bay Ferry returns until May

This is now the ferry's sixth season of operations across Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a different way to get between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, one option is returning for the season.

The Cross Bay Ferry is back up and running, traveling between downtown Tampa and St. Pete. This is now the ferry's sixth season of operations across Tampa Bay.

"This service provides a scenic and congestion-free transportation option between downtown Tampa and DTSP!" St. Pete officials explain in a tweet.

Price for one-way tickets are:

Adults — $12

Seniors (65+) — $8

Military (Active/Retired) — $8

College students — $8

Youth (5-18) — $8

Children under 4 — Free

Persons who use a wheelchair — $5

Click here to see the prices for a round trip. People can also find schedules for the ferry on the Cross Bay Ferry's website.

Leaders are also using federal grant money to buy a new 350-person ferry in the future.