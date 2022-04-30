Cross-Bay Ferry will expand service to become year-round by 2024

The months of operation will expand each year over the next few years.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders voted Wednesday to expand service for the Cross-Bay Ferry so it will ultimately operate year-round.

The agreement includes subsequent additions each year so that, beginning Oct. 1, 2024, the ferry will bring travelers between St. Pete and Tampa throughout the year.

Currently, the Cross-Bay Ferry operates seasonally, making trips from the fall to the spring. This season, the ferry ran from Nov. 1 through April 30.

Based on the new agreement, the service will expand:

Year one from Oct. 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022

Year two from Oct.1, 2022 through May 31, 2023

Year three from Oct. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024

Year four from October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025

The expanded schedule will also allow opportunities for fans to travel on the ferry to different sporting events, like Tampa Bay Lightning games or regular season Rays baseball games.

The water transit service is popular among those living in the Tampa Bay area and visitors alike who prefer to take the "scenic route." The 55-minute ferry ride, along with other public transportation, will provide more options for commuters, giving them an alternative to sitting in traffic.

Fare pricing will remain between $8 and $12 for a one-way adult ticket, with lower fares offered for children, veterans, and seniors, according to the document.