Cuban Americans raise their voice in the fight against oppression and communism

They ask for the freedom of political prisoners on the Island.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Patria y Vida" and "Libertad para Cuba" are the two chants you hear from demonstrations for freedom on the island.

"We're here because there's a group of people in Cuba trying to protest pacifically," Ole Cuelar said. "No violence and the government is not allowing them to express themselves."

Cuelar came to Tampa in 2013 and is in a group of hundreds of Cuban-Americans standing up against the communist regime. His brothers and other family members are a few of thousands trying to speak out against President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"We want a change. We want to be free." Cuelar said. "Cubans want to be free and Cubans need to be free. It's been way too long, over 62 years where our rights are being smashed."

“LIBERTAD PARA CUBA” - Despite being miles away, Cuban Americans in #Tampa stand united in support of those on the island. Today, thousands in Cuba are protesting the regime just like they did on July 11th. It’s been months, but their fight hasn’t stopped @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/nmRk8pfumy — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) November 15, 2021

In Cuba, those who want to speak up are being kept at home. Demonstrators here say their family and friends are scared to go out because of military officials on the streets.

"The streets are filled with them," Israel Mendez said. "They are suppressing the people and not letting them leave their homes. That's not right."

Mendez left the island with his family years ago.

That's why this fight for many in the Tampa Bay area is personal, but for everyone, resistance is worth the risk.

"This is not about the U.S. trying to change the system," Danet Rodriguez said. "This is not the U.S. trying to change the mentality of the Cuban people. This is the Cuban people saying that it's enough."

She made it out eight years ago. Her grandmother Felicia is still on the island. Knowing she's still there is emotional.

"I actually know that I'm not going to be able to see my grandma again because of what I'm doing here," Rodriguez said. "I know I'm not going to be able to be in Cuba again, but she knows that what I'm doing is for my people and for the entire country."

Even though her grandmother supports the regime, she says she understands the movement. Cubans here beg their people not to be quiet anymore.

"Don't be scared. Go outside and take the streets. You're not alone," Rodriguez said.