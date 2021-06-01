Cuomo calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in NY

Cuomo's latest legalization proposal follows two unsuccessful attempts in 2019 and 2020 to fully legalize marijuana.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for the legalization and regulation of marijuana for recreational use by adults, his third attempt in as many years to get the drug fully legalized in the state.

Cuomo, a Democrat, announce the proposal Wednesday as part of his upcoming State of the State agenda. The proposal calls for the creation of a new Office of Cannabis Management that would oversee recreational use as well as existing medical use.

The governor's office says legalization is expected to generate more than $300 million in tax revenue once it's fully implemented.

"Despite the many challenges New York has faced amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also created a number of opportunities to correct long standing wrongs and build New York back better than ever before," Governor Cuomo said in a release.

"Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition."

Cuomo's latest legalization proposal follows two unsuccessful attempts in 2019 and 2020 to fully legalize marijuana, which both fell short despite Democrats' 2018 win of both chambers of the Legislature.