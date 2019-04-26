TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helped rescue a cat that got stuck in a wall while her owners were renovating their bathroom.

The cat apparently wandered into an opening and became trapped. Deputies say the poor kitty was stuck in the wall, behind a tub, for two days.

A deputy was able to get her out. The cat was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Tampa. The animal was checked out and is doing fine, according to the sheriff's office.

