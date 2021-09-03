Curlew Hills Memory Gardens to host 9/11 memorial event

The event will feature a speech from retired New York Fire Department and 9/11 first responder Garrett Lindgren.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 9/11 memorial service will be held next Saturday at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor.

The event will feature a speech from retired New York Fire Department and 9/11 first responder Garrett Lindgren. Singer Lee Greenwood will be the musical guest.

The U.S. Coast Guard will also have a helicopter fly-over.