Curlew Hills Memory Gardens to host 9/11 memorial event

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 9/11 memorial service will be held next Saturday at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor.
The event will feature a speech from retired New York Fire Department and 9/11 first responder Garrett Lindgren. Singer Lee Greenwood will be the musical guest.
The U.S. Coast Guard will also have a helicopter fly-over.
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is home to the Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial. A 150-pound rusted steel beam that once was part of the World Trade Center sits at the center of the piece. Two 30-ton pieces of granite are erected beside the beam, representing the twin towers.