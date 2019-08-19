TAMPA, Fla. — A high-profile custody trial begins Monday for a young boy with cancer.

After a single round of chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, the parents of 3-year-old Noah McAdams decided they wanted to go with more a nontraditional treatment regiment that would include CBD oil and dieting. That's when child protective services stepped in, and a judge forced the family to get Noah chemotherapy earlier this year.

The custody battle began because Noah's parents took him to Kentucky for alternative treatment, causing him to miss a chemo appointment. Amid a missing child alert, police found him and turned him over to the state.

The custody case begins at 9 a.m. at the Hillsborough County courthouse. By week's end, Noah's parents are expected to find out whether they will get him back.

Florida law allows the state the right to provide medical treatment to a child in a life or death scenario even if the parents disagree.

RELATED: Parents rejecting chemo for son back in court

RELATED: Parents continue fight for medical decision power after judge determined sick child must get chemo

RELATED: Tampa boy to resume court-ordered chemotherapy

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.