TAMPA, Fla. — A high-profile custody trial begins Monday for a young boy with cancer.
After a single round of chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, the parents of 3-year-old Noah McAdams decided they wanted to go with more a nontraditional treatment regiment that would include CBD oil and dieting. That's when child protective services stepped in, and a judge forced the family to get Noah chemotherapy earlier this year.
The custody battle began because Noah's parents took him to Kentucky for alternative treatment, causing him to miss a chemo appointment. Amid a missing child alert, police found him and turned him over to the state.
The custody case begins at 9 a.m. at the Hillsborough County courthouse. By week's end, Noah's parents are expected to find out whether they will get him back.
Florida law allows the state the right to provide medical treatment to a child in a life or death scenario even if the parents disagree.
RELATED: Parents rejecting chemo for son back in court
RELATED: Parents continue fight for medical decision power after judge determined sick child must get chemo
RELATED: Tampa boy to resume court-ordered chemotherapy
What other people are reading right now:
- Man tells investigators his pickup matches deadly hit-and-run description
- 50 firefighters, 11 boats assisting in search for 2 firefighters in Port Canaveral area
- Wife of missing Florida firefighter says she is staying strong
- NFL running back Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash
- Timeline: Michael Drejka’s trial to start in deadly shooting of Markeis McGlockton
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.