TAMPA, Fla. — The custody trial continues Tuesday for a little boy with leukemia whose parents refused to get him chemotherapy and wanted alternative medical treatments instead.

After a single round of chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, the parents of 3-year-old Noah McAdams decided they wanted to go with more a nontraditional treatment regiment that would include CBD oil and dieting. That's when child protective services stepped in, and a judge forced the family to get Noah chemotherapy earlier this year.

The custody battle began because Noah's parents took him to Kentucky for alternative treatment, causing him to miss a chemo appointment. Amid a missing child alert, police found him and turned him over to the state.

Now, a court will decide whether Noah's parents get him back. The case could wrap up as early as Tuesday.

