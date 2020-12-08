Cyberattack targets software company used by The Florida Aquarium

The aquarium said no financial or credit card information was affected.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium is reaching out to its members to let them know about a recent cyber attack on one of its software providers.

The Florida Aquarium said some people's information might have been involved in a cyberattack on the company Blackbaud. The aquarium said no financial or credit card information was affected, and it only stores contact information, account relationships and general demographics information on the Blackbaud cloud system.

The aquarium reassured members it was Blackbaud's computer software and systems that were impacted by the cyberattack and not the aquarium itself.

The aquarium said Blackbaud's cybersecurity team and law enforcement were able to stop the cyber attack and fix the problem. The aquarium said when it heard about the cyberattack, it checked to make sure none of its internal systems were impacted. They were not.

The aquarium said Blackbaud doesn't think any of the data went beyond the cyber-criminal. It said it doesn't think it was misused or given out to the public.

Anyone with questions is asked to get in touch with a customer service representative at moreinfo@flaquarium.org.

